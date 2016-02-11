Here's how likely it is you'll die from an unnatural death

On March 5, an asteroid about 100 feet across will fly close to Earth. But don’t worry, experts at NASA’s Center for Near Earth Objects Studies say there’s no chance of the space rock impacting our planet.

In fact, a person’s chance of dying from an asteroid impact are astronomical: 1 in 74,817,414, according to The Economist. The probability of dying from a dog bite or lightning strike is much higher.

Drawing from data collected by The Economist from America’s National Safety Council and the National Academies, we made this graphic that puts a healthy perspective on the chances of dying from an asteroid compared to, say, walking. The numbers might surprise you:

