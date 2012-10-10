There's A Legitimate Chance That The US Men's Soccer Team Doesn't Qualify For The 2014 World Cup Next Week

Photo: YouTube

Here’s the deal, the US men’s national team needs at least a win and a draw in its next two games, or it won’t qualify for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.And to make things worse, the team is more or less in shambles right now.



The US’s most productive, Europe-based striker is Jozy Altidore, but he isn’t even a part of the 24-man roster after playing poorly in the last few qualifiers.

The hits kept coming today, when the team announced that attack-minded midfielders Landon Donovan and Brek Shea are not going to play due to injury.

It’s a mess.

This is a team that has struggled to score goals under coach Jurgen Klinnsman, and it will now be without three of its best attacking options for two games that are vital to the future of US soccer.

Missing the World Cup at this stage would be an epic disaster for US soccer. But there’s a real chance it happens.

The US is tied in the standings with Jamaica and Guatemala right now, and only two of the three will advance to the next round of qualifying. The US plays Antigua & Barbuda away on Friday, and return home to Kansas City next Tuesday to face Guatemala.

If the US wins on Friday, it would only need to tie Guatemala to stave off elimination. But if they can’t get all three points against Antigua & Barbuda, they’d be facing a pressure-packed do-or-die game against Guatamala.

The US is still a heavy favourite against Antigua & Barbuda, and should be able to handle Guatemala at home. But anything can happen, and disaster is closer than you realise.

Everybody freak out.

