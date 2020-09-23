Chance the Rapper told followers to vote for whoever their mum is voting for, and now people are dragging him on Twitter

BET2020/Getty Images for BET NETWORKS Chance the Rapper encouraged fans to speak to their mothers about who they are voting for.

Chance the Rapper told followers to vote for whoever their mum is voting for, and people dragged him on Twitter.

“Ask your mum who to vote for. Vote for who she say,” the Chicago native tweeted on Tuesday.

“Ya mama been thru alot. Ask them and trust them,” Chance said in a subsequent tweet.

People took issue with the fact that their mothers’ political beliefs varied widely.

Many also decried how the tweet seemingly encouraged followers to listen to their parents instead of educating themselves.

“Yall worried bout everybody else mama, I said yo mama,” Chance added in a follow-up tweet, seemingly in response to the backlash.

Ask your mom who to vote for. Vote for who she say — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 22, 2020

And ion care what somebody quoted over my shit. Ya mama been thru alot. Ask them and trust them — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 22, 2020

Users quickly took issue with Chance’s tweet, pointing out that the political views of their mums vary wildly. Others pointed out that religion, location, and race could also play a big part in who they’re voting for.

But the biggest reaction was from the numerous people who decried Chance’s advice, instead encouraging people to do their own research on political issues and presidential candidates.

Do research, educate yourself, vote for a candidates that most closely aligns with what you believe. I said MOST closely, don’t forget politicians are politicians and until we break and rebuild the system, this is what we got. — Abie Spangler (@AbieJSpangler) September 22, 2020

Nah, we should be encouraging people to read up on candidates & issues and make their own decisions. If we vote the same way our parents did/ do, we get the same things they get/ have gotten. I don't know about you, but my parents want better for me. — An Account About Hip Hop (@checktherhyme1) September 22, 2020

OR… educate your parents on what is needed for future generations to exist in a world that is being depleted of its natural resources and POC are being treated like shit across the country. then help them vote for the party that will do it’s best to aid in what’s needed — jay (@userjaymes) September 22, 2020

or you could educate yourself and make your own decision like an adult — ???????????????????????????????????? (@xanful) September 22, 2020

man said make sure your mama signed your permission slip for the field trip to the polls on november 3rd https://t.co/NWEocUw2oN — no (@miskeencore) September 22, 2020

No, Chance no. Sometimes our parents are wrong. We have to follow what our own heart sends for a better future https://t.co/ejduB5A1gq — thayane HOLY (@kidrauhlhive) September 22, 2020

i love chance but this ain’t it. please educate yourself before voting, don’t vote solely off of your parents!!! https://t.co/ZPJsvOxnZE — Mak⚡️ (@Makaylajesae) September 22, 2020

Chance seemingly responded to some of the backlash in a follow-up tweet, telling users, “Yall worried bout everybody else mama, I said yo mama.”

Yall worried bout everybody else mama, I said yo mama — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 22, 2020

Earlier this year, the Chicago native came under fire for seemingly supporting Kanye West’s “presidential run” after he questioned his followers why Joe Biden “would be better” suited to be president than Donald Trump.

A few hours after his “endorsement,” Chance clarified his stance, writing, “I understand the improbability of Ye winning the 46th Presidential seat and I understand that everyone voting for Biden isn’t necessarily doing so enthusiastically.”

