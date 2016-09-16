Chance the Rapper is using his concerts to register fans to vote in this year's election

Chance the Rapper is partnering with the NAACP to bring voter registration to the US dates on his new Magnificent Colouring World Tour.

The 23-year-old artist announced his participation in the NAACP’s “#staywokeandvote” campaign on Twitter Wednesday, and the NAACP account retweeted the news with a reference to the rapper’s song “How Great.”

Proud to announce I’ll be teaming with @NAACP for #magnificentcoloringworldtour to bring Voters Registration to the show #staywokeandvote

— Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) September 14, 2016

“Chance the Rapper is an artist whose music praises and lifts up our common humanity, and whose call for action speaks to the yearning of this moment,” NAACP president and CEO Cornell William Brooks said in a statement. “This year, more than it has in a generation, we must use the power of our voices and our votes and exercise our sacred right to vote.”

Chance is no stranger to using his visibility for socially conscious ends. Last week, he made headlines for taking back nearly 2,000 scalper tickets to his Chicago festival in order to make the tickets available for fans at a reasonable price.

The Magnificent Colouring World Tour kicks off Thursday night in San Diego. It will end on January 1 in Sydney, Australia.

Watch Chance perform his single “No Problem” on “Ellen” below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.