Chance the Rapper blew people away with a stunning new song about Muhammad Ali

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 13: Recording artist Chance The Rapper performs onstage during the 2016 ESPYS at Microsoft Theatre on July 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

In a ceremony honouring the greatest athletes of the year, Chance the Rapper celebrated the greatest of all time. He premiered his new song paying tribute to Muhammad Ali, who died earlier this year, at the end of Wednesday’s ESPY Awards.

It’s a powerful performance. He brought together several of his collaborators — Donnie Trumpet, Jamila Woods, Peter Cottontale, and Teddy Jackson — who he worked with on a collective called “The Social Experiment” for one album. This new song was in the same style, with a gospel choir in the background and acoustic instruments giving it an uplifting atmosphere. It also used audio clips from Ali talking about his religion and healing the world.

The song doesn’t have a title yet, but Chance is taking suggestions on Twitter.

Not that it needs one, but if there was a title for last night’s song, what should it be?

— Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) July 14, 2016

