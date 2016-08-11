Chance the Rapper released a beautiful, patriotic new song for the Olympics

With the 2016 Summer Olympics underway, Chance the Rapper has teamed up with Nike to release a new song and music video celebrating the U.S.A. men’s and women’s basketball teams.

The video, titled “Unlimited Together,” was shot in black and white by Hiro Murai, an acclaimed Japanese music video director, Billboard reports.

On the piano-led track, Chance puts in a typically stellar, spoken word-style verse, rapping, “We want some heros in our story / We need highlights for a nightlight / We need glory for a while,” before singing an uplifting chorus.

“Nike heralds the strength of unity and power of team with ‘Unlimited Together,’ a film featuring original lyrics from Chicago-born artist Chance the Rapper,” a statement on Nike’s website reads. “The film celebrates how the USA Basketball men’s and women’s teams’ individual strengths are amplified when unified in pursuit of a common goal.”

This is the second sports-related song Chance has debuted this summer. In July, he sang a moving tribute to Muhammad Ali at the ESPY Awards.

Watch “Unlimited Together” below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

