Chance the Rapper still doesn't have a record deal - and now he's making his own A-list music festival

Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images MANCHESTER, TN – JUNE 13: Artist Chance The Rapper performs at the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 13, 2014 in Manchester, Tennessee.

Chance the Rapper loves Chicago, and now he’s bringing it a music festival.

The 23-year-old, label-free rap prodigy is kicking off Magnificent Colouring Day on September 24. It will be a part of his upcoming tour and include Alicia Keys, John Legend, Lil Wayne, Skrillex, Young Thug, 2 Chainz, Tyler the Creator, and more.

The festival will be the first to be in U.S. Cellural Field, the home of the White Sox, in Chicago’s South Side. If you’re a member of the baseball team’s Blacklist newsletter, you’ll be able to buy tickets on Wednesday, according to the Chicago Tribune. Otherwise, tickets go on sale Friday on Ticketmaster.

Chance is also promising that it will be hosted by “a very special guest,” which could be anyone. Kanye? Michelle Obama? Some dude on the White Sox? Who knows?

