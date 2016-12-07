The Grammys changed their rules, and now this 23-year-old rapper has made history

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Chance the Rapper performed a tribute to Muhammad Ali at the ESPY Awards.

CBS unveiled the 2017 Grammy nominations on Tuesday, and Chance the Rapper earned seven nominations in a historic first appearance.

Chance’s acclaimed streaming-only 2016 album “Colouring Book” is the first such project to be nominated for a Grammy, and he’s up for best rap album and best new artist, among other awards.

Earlier this year, Chance, who’s only 23 despite a significant body of work, led a successful petition to get the Recording Academy (the voting body that awards the Grammys) to recognise streaming-only albums at the Grammy awards for the first time.

In the best rap album category, Chance will face off against Drake, Kanye West, DJ Khaled, De La Soul, and ScHoolboy Q.

The 59th Grammy Awards will take place on February 12, 2017.

Check out the full list of nominees here, and listen below to Chance’s “No Problem,” which is up for best rap song and best rap performance.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.