Chance the Rapper purchased over a thousand scalper tickets to his own festival to re-sell to fans

When Chance The Rapper’s star-studded “Magnificent Colouring Day” music festival in Chicago sold out and scalpers began to set high resale prices for tickets, the 23-year-old artist decided to take matters into his own hands for the sake of his fans.

Chance took to Twitter this week to announce that he had taken floor-seat tickets back from scalpers and made the tickets available on his website for $45 or $75 — much cheaper sums than the exorbitant prices listed on resale sites.

Today, the tickets are once again sold out, but Chance has taken to Twitter to proudly reveal that he purchased nearly two thousand tickets to the festival from scalpers.

I took back almost 2k #MCD tix from fuckboy scalpers and made them into physicals. And these are just floor seats pic.twitter.com/EaFfoFeuIA

— Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) September 9, 2016

I took the tickets back from the scalpers, that shit gotta be historic

— Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) September 8, 2016

The “Magnificent Colouring Day” festival, which Chance bills as the “first ever music festival at U.S. Cellular Field on Chicago’s Southside,” features headlining acts like John Legend, Alicia Keys, Lil Wayne, and Chance himself.

