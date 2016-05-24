A streaming exclusive just broke into the Billboard 200 for the first time in history

It’s becoming even more clear that streaming is becoming the dominant way in which people consume music.

Two weeks after streaming helped propel Drake’s album “VIEWS” into the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart, streaming music has reached another milestone.

“Colouring Book,” the new album by Chicago native Chance The Rapper, has debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard top 200, despite being a streaming exclusive.

In its first week, tracks from “Colouring Book” were streamed 57.3 million times, which is equivalent to 38,000 traditional album sales. The album is currently an Apple Music exclusive, but will be available on other streaming services on May 28th. There are currently no plans to release the album for sale, as Chance The Rapper has been a vocal proponent of free music.

If you're an Apple Music subscriber, you can stream the full album below.





