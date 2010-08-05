Meet The Coal Trader Who's This Close To Getting Fired From JPMorgan

Apparently JPMorgan has been ready to fire Chan Bhima ever since he made a big misstep on a coal trade.



The Wall Street Journal reported back on July 15th that Bhima was about to be fired and was “working on a transition” from the company.

Today, they’re reporting again that Bhima is still at the company but expected to leave very soon.

The trade that’s going to cost Bhima his job was a wager on a decline of European coal prices. Bhima reportedly lost the company $130 million.

Here’s how the trade went down, according to the Wall Street Journal. In other words, here’s what can get you fired from JPMorgan:

Bhima was shorting the contracts for delivery in 2010 and 2011, while hedging part of his position with bets prices would rise after that. The trade served him well in the first quarter. By late-April, Mr. Bhima’s short positions on European coal were near $1 billion in notional contract prices.

But then coal prices in Europe moved up in April. By mid-June, the prices had rallied 31%, wiping out all the gains and flipping the trade into one of the commodities desk’s biggest losses.

Apparently the coal-trading loss represents a small fraction of JPMs fixed-income revenue. But it was enough for the head of commodities and currency trading, Blythe Masters, to single out Bhima on a conference call where she recently told her team, “don’t panic.” trader he has to go because “Bhima, who joined the bank last year (July 2009) to run J.P. Morgan’s global coal business, was part of the bank’s expansion of the company’s commodities operations.”

Two questions remain. When will he leave? And will his team of three (whom he brought with him from Merrill), Miguel Abreu, Shetal Patel, and Shen Shen Wong, go with him?

