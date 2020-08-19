PSG the promising, Leipzig the Werner-less, Bayern the brutal, and Lyon the unlikely: Here's what to look for in the Champions League semifinals

Getty/Manu Fernandez/Julian Finney/David Ramos/Soccrates Images Moussa Dembele, Neymar, Marcel Sabitzer, Joshua Kimmich.

Paris Saint Germain takes on RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich face Olympique Lyonnais in this season’s Champions League semifinals.

While PSG and Bayern are favourites to go through, their opponents both have more than enough to cause an upset on the night.

Below is Insider’s preview of the last four, including who could prove to be the key men on the night.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

This season’s Champions League quarterfinals were the most exciting in recent memory.

Paris Saint Germain pulled off a dramatic late comeback against Atalanta, scoring twice in stoppage time to overturn a one goal deficit; while Leipzig edged out Atletico Madrid 2-1 courtesy of an 88th minute strike from American youngster Tyler Adams.

Olympique Lyonnais produced a stalwart performance to shock Manchester City, which was many people’s favourite for the competition, 3-1; and, of course, Bayern Munich inflicted FC Barcelona with its worst ever defeat in Europe, winning 8-2.

For a place in the final, PSG now face Leipzig, and Lyon take on Bayern.

Here’s Insider’s preview of the last four.

PSG v RB Leipzig

Getty/David Ramos Eric Choupo-Moting, PSG’s unlikely hero in the quarter final.

Date: Tuesday August 18, 8 p.m. BST (3 p.m. ET)

Venue: Estadio da Luz, Lisbon

Neymar the key for PSG



Though it was Eric Choupo-Moting (above) who was PSG’s unlikely hero against Atalanta, all eyes will be on Neymar against Leipzig.

The Brazilian forward has been absent through injury the last two times PSG crashed out of the tournament – against Real Madrid in the last 16 in 2018, and against Manchester United at the same stage a year later.

Now injury free, this is his time to shine. Against Borussia Dortmund in the round of 16 this year he was brilliant, scoring in both legs as Thomas Tuchel’s side recorded a hard fought 3-2 aggregate victory. Versus Atalanta, he was equally as tormenting, albeit a little wasteful in front of goal.

The best dribbler in world football bar Lionel Messi, Leipzig’s defenders will need to be wary at all times to stop him, nor must they forget the very real threats of Kylian Mbappe and Mauro Icardi.

Upamecano up to the task?



21-year-old French defender Dayot Upamecano was Leipzig’s Man of the Match against Atletico in the semis, keeping Diego Costa, who is a handful at the best of times, completely at bay.

He is also an integral part of Leipzig’s attacking prowess, which relies heavily on a quick transition from defence to offence, thanks to his ability to dribble out from the back and find players in space.

The latter could be key for Julian Nagelsmann’s side in toppling PSG, which, for all its attacking might, has proven, especially against Dortmund, to be susceptible at the back on the counter.

At the other end of the field for Leipzig, which is now without top scorer Timo Werner, who joined Chelsea last month, Yussuf Poulsen will be tasked with finding the net.

Insider’s prediction:

Leipzig 1-2 PSG

Bayern Munich v Lyon

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images Bayern’s Robert Lewandowski is the best marksman in Europe right now.

Date: Wednesday August 19, 8 p.m. BST (3 p.m. ET)

Venue: Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon

Rampant Bayern are hot favourites



It takes a special team to put eight past Barcelona, even if the Spanish giants are in a moment of unprecedented turmoil both off and on the pitch.

And that’s exactly what this Bayern Munich side is: a special side full of special players.

Leading the line is the masterly Robert Lewandowski, who has scored an astonishing 55 goals in all competitions this term, 14 of which have come in the Champions League, making him the competition’s top scorer.

Wide of him, Serge Gnabry and Ivan Perisic possess the pace and dribbling abilities to unlock any defence in world football, while behind the Polish striker is Bayern’s “raumdeuter”(space interpreter), Thomas Muller. 23 assists and 14 goals this season, and a brilliant habit of always being in the right place at the right time, make Muller one of the German’s key threats.

Manager Hansi Flick also has incredible strength in depth at his disposal, especially in attack, with Kingsley Coman, Philippe Coutinho, and Joshua Zirkzee all more than capable of coming off the bench and a doing a job.

Lyon proved its might against City, however



Manchester City was the only club in Europe’s top five leagues to score more domestic goals than Bayern last term, hitting 102 in just 38 matches.

Lyon managed to nullify that threat effectively in the quarterfinals, adopting a 3-5-2 formation, making it difficult to break down and giving it numbers in the midfield to stop City before it got going.

To get past Bayern, coach Rudi Garcia will have to employ those same tactics again.

That being said, the French side does have enough attacking talent of its own to cause Bayern problems. Midfielder Houssem Aouar is one of the most highly sought after players in Europe thanks to his ability retain the ball under pressure and accurate passing; while Moussa Dembele, Lyon’s two goal hero against City, has scored 24 goals in all competitions.

Insider’s prediction:

Lyon 0-3 Bayern

Read more:

US soccer’s hottest talent since Christian Pulisic has started the new season in blistering fashion, scoring 3 times in 2 games for German giants Borussia Dortmund

Lionel Messi has demanded to leave FC Barcelona after the club’s humiliating 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich

Borussia Dortmund trolled Manchester United on Twitter after it confirmed star man Jadon Sancho won’t be moving to England this summer

The 10 best attacking trios in world soccer right now, headed by an Italian underdog and the Serie A Player of the Year

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.