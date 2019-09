The draw for the Champions League Round of 16 is out, and the top two teams in England face stiff tests.

Manchester City will play Barcelona in the first round of the knockout phase. Arsenal will play Bayern Munich.

Those are probably the toughest match-ups those two teams could have gotten.

Here’s the full draw (via UEFA):

