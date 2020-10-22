A Ukrainian soccer team was without 13 players thanks to coronavirus, but still caused a huge Champions League upset by beating Real Madrid

Reuters/Juan Medina Mateus Tete was one of those on the score sheet on the night.

Shakhtar Donetsk pulled of an astonishing Champions League win over Real Madrid on Wednesday despite having 13 first team players out due to the coronavirus.

The Ukrainian champion beat Madrid 3-2 to sink Zinedine Zidane’s men to its second loss in less than a week.

“I want to congratulate everyone working at Shakhtar,” head coach Luis Castro said after. “I want to thank them for all the support they provide us with, going through this difficult moment for the club!”

Zidane described Madrid’s defeat as “a bad night.”

Shakhtar Donetsk may have had 13 first team players out of action on Wednesday night, but that didn’t stop it pulling of an astonishing Champions League win over the tournament’s most successful ever team, Real Madrid.

Luis Castro, the Ukrainian side’s head coach, was forced to call up youth team players after 19 positive coronavirus tests throughout the club left him without a majority of his regular starters.

The Portuguese manager’s makeshift team, however, got off to the perfect start against 13-time winner Madrid, going 3-0 up before half-time courtesy of strikes from Mateus Tete and Manor Solomon either side of a Raphael Varane own goal.

Luka Modric and substitute Vinicius Jr. gave Madrid hope after the break, however Zinedine Zidane’s men couldn’t complete the turnaround, with Federico Valverde’s last minute equaliser being ruled out for offside.

The defeat was Madrid’s second in less than week, having lost 1-0 to La Liga newcomers Cadiz on Saturday.

“It’s a bad game, a bad night. I’m the coach and it’s up to me to find the solution,” Zidane said after. “We deserve the criticism, all of us, and me first.”

He added: “I am responsible and I have to look for solutions because that cannot happen.”

Shakhtar manager Castro described the loss of his players in the build up to the game as a “nightmare,” however afterwards was full of praise for those who stepped up to the plate.

“Shakhtar have no reserve team,” he said. “Neither the first team. We have a list of footballers who work every day with great ambition, great dedication, with absolutely everyone preparing to play.

“Hadn’t everyone prepared, we wouldn’t have been able to achieve this great victory today. The guys were really determined â€” they were a very close-knit team. There are no footballers at Shakhtar who play or do not play. A team always approach the match!

“Last season, we became the champions of Ukraine 23 points clear of the second spot and reached the semi-finals in the Europa League. We were able to do that as a team.

“And today, just as a team, we claimed a great victory. I want to congratulate everyone working at Shakhtar, the entire Shakhtar family, and I want to thank them for all the support they provide us with, going through this difficult moment for the club!”

21-year-old defender Viktor Korniienko, who was making his Champions League debut on the night, said: “I really psyched myself up for it, after all it’s my debut – I was excited. I wanted to play well. I got nervous so to say.

“We had to focus, we got the jitters. But we withstood it, we survived. I want to congratulate everyone on the victory!”

