14 Things You Never Knew About The Champions League: The Biggest Sporting Event On The Planet

Photo: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Since the Champions League was rebranded and rebooted in 1992, it’s become the most watched, most lucrative sporting event in the world.It generates $2 billion in revenue, and more people will see Saturday’s final than watched this year’s Super Bowl.



The monstrous soccer tournament is unlike anything we have in the States, which is perhaps why it’s becoming increasingly popular.

The Chelsea-Bayern final just might be the most watched club soccer game in American TV history.

