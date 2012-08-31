23 Images From The Absurd Ceremony They Use To Decide Who Plays Who In The Champions League

Photo: FSC

You’ve seen CBS’s March Madness Selection Show — where a few analysts sit in a studio and slowly unveil the college basketball postseason bracket.If that show had a live audience, two attractive hosts, models everywhere, and a strict formal dress code, you’d get the Champions League Draw.



The draw went down in Monte Carlo today. The 32 teams that qualified from the group stage of the world’s best soccer tournament were eventually separated out into eight groups — but not before a grandiose, absurd ceremony.

We pulled out some fantastic screengrabs to show you how ridiculous it was.

