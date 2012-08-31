23 Images From The Absurd Ceremony They Use To Decide Who Plays Who In The Champions League

Photo: FSC
You’ve seen CBS’s March Madness Selection Show — where a few analysts sit in a studio and slowly unveil the college basketball postseason bracket.If that show had a live audience, two attractive hosts, models everywhere, and a strict formal dress code, you’d get the Champions League Draw.
The draw went down in Monte Carlo today. The 32 teams that qualified from the group stage of the world’s best soccer tournament were eventually separated out into eight groups — but not before a grandiose, absurd ceremony.
We pulled out some fantastic screengrabs to show you how ridiculous it was.
Here we are in Monte Carlo. This tournament generates more than $1 billion in revenue, they can afford it
Maybe you've seen the March Madness Selection Show that CBS does. This is like that, but with a live-audience and a tricked-out, Oscars-style stage
The three players in the running for UEFA's Best Player in Europe are in attendance. They look less than pleased to be there
Gianni is basically an in-house commentator. He explains how the draw will work, and walks us through it
Here's how it works: There are 8 different four-team groups. So the teams are divided into four tiers, and the groups consist of one random team from each tier
They're essentially picking out of a hat. But since this is an internationally televised event, they pick mini soccer balls out of fancy bowls
It goes on like this for a while, and it's pretty boring. The only good parts are the reaction shots from the team delegations. The Benfica delegation was not happy to get drawn with Barcelona
Mercifully, the ball-picking segment ends when Dortmund is drawn into Group D with Real Madrid, Man City, and Ajax
Now the fun begins! Time to hand out the Best Player In Europe award. The candidates (bottom to top): Andres Iniesta, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo
