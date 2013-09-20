A Truck Full Of Champagne Bottles Flipped Over On A Connecticut Highway

A truck carrying hundreds of cases of champagne flipped over on a Connecticut highway Wednesday afternoon, spilling its bubbly contents all over the road.

According to local news site The Day, the tractor-trailer struck a Department of Transportation vehicle after the driver did not move left to avoid construction on I-395. Both drivers suffered minor injuries.

An environmental contractor was brought in to deal with spilled diesel, and the Department of Consumer Protection gather the champagne, The Day reported. The cleanup took several hours and caused serious traffic delays.

Here’s an image from the scene, taken from a highway overpass:

