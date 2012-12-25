Champagne Sales Are Tanking In 'Gloomy' France

Photo: Getty Images/Michael Loccisano

Even the pop of a champagne cork can’t pull France out of a national funk.According to The Financial Times, champagne sales in France were down 5 per cent in the first 10 months of the year, and the “gloomy” national mood is to blame.



“There is a moroseness, a sadness among the French population at the moment which has led to our compatriots drinking a little less champagne this year,” Paul-Franois Vranken, chairman of champagne house Vranken Pommery Monopole, told The FT’s Scheherazade Daneshkhu.

“Champagne consumption follows the mood of the country. Today, there isn’t a mood conducive to celebration,” he added.

Between the shaky economy and recent defections of high-profile French citizens — like actor Gerard Depardieu, who recently announced he would abandon France for Belgium over high taxes — it’s been a rough stretch for the French.

A 14 per cent increase in excise duties on spirits hasn’t helped sales of champagne and other alcohol, either, The FT wrote.

