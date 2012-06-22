SPOTTED! Amid Crisis, Eurozone Ministers Are Drinking This Champagne

It’s a cliche that while Europe implodes, Eurocrats, and PMs and finance ministers are meeting, sipping champagne.
Dow Jones reporter Matina Stevis snapped this pic of a tray full of chilled champagne at the Eurozone Finance Ministers meeting that’s happening in Luxembourg right now.
She says on Twitter that it’s possible it’s for some other ministers — not Finance Ministers — that are also meeting at the same time int he same building.
But still.
Photo: Matina Stevis
