SPOTTED! Amid Crisis, Eurozone Ministers Are Drinking This Champagne

It’s a cliche that while Europe implodes, Eurocrats, and PMs and finance ministers are meeting, sipping champagne.



Dow Jones reporter Matina Stevis snapped this pic of a tray full of chilled champagne at the Eurozone Finance Ministers meeting that’s happening in Luxembourg right now.

She says on Twitter that it’s possible it’s for some other ministers — not Finance Ministers — that are also meeting at the same time int he same building.

But still.

Photo: Matina Stevis

