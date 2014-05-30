Now High Rollers In Las Vegas Can Have Their Champagne Delivered By Drone

jasonstrauss/Instragram Marquee club co-owner Jason Strauss posing with the new bottle-service drone in the background.

High rollers in Las Vegas can now have their bottle service delivered via drone.

The new service started over Memorial Day Weekend at Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan. In club co-owner Jason Strauss’ Instagram video of the event, party-goers parted as the drone flew a champagne bottle suspended in a bucket down towards the Dayclub’s pool. After a woman in a bikini grabbed the bottle, the drone flew away and everyone continued to rage.

“We are always trying to improve or [sic] delivery systems here at #TaoGroup,” Strauss said on his Instagram video.

The service is available with a $US20,000 minimum that guests must spend at the venue, and advance notice of at least a day. The steep price also includes a photo of the delivery and an aerial picture of the group, “perfect for social media posting,” according to a rep.

It’s not the only champagne drone delivery service. Recently, ABC News reported that The Mansion at Casa Madrona’s in Sausalito, Calif. recently debuted a $US10,000-per-night suite that includes a champagne drone delivery service that brings guests up to three bottles at a time.

We have a feeling we’ll be seeing this in the Hamptons shortly.

