This colourful chameleon is actually a stunning optical illusion

Italian artist Johannes Stötter created an exquisite optical illusion with his piece “The Chameleon” by using body paint and precise staging to transform two models into a very realistic-looking reptile.

The body paint process took Stötter about six hours with the help of an assistant.

Visit his website to explore more of Johannes Stötter’s art.

Produced by Jason Gaines. Video courtesy of Associated Press and Caters News.

