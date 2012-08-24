A Source Of The Contaminated Cantaloupes That Killed 2 People Has Been Identified

Photo: wikipedia commons

At least one source of the salmonella-tainted cantaloupe that made more than 170 sick and killed two people has been named as Chamberlain Farms in Indiana, The Wall Street Journal’s Bill Thompson reports. The farm voluntarily recalled all cantaloupe grown on the 100-acre property in Owensville, Indiana on Aug. 22.



The FDA is still looking for other potential sources of the outbreak and in the meantime is telling consumers to throw out any melons from Chamberlain going back to July 7, according to the AP.

Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhoea, fever and abdominal cramps 12 to 72 hours after infection, according to the CDC. Some cases, though rare, may result in death.

A total of 178 people from 21 states have been infected so far. Two deaths have been reported in Kentucky. Below is a map of the latest case count from the CDC:

Photo: CDC

