Nike Quits The Chamber Of Commerce Board Over Global Warming

Jay Yarow

The Chamber of Commerce’s global warming shenanigans–wanting to put it on trial–are causing it some more embarassment.

Nike says it’s ceasing to be a Chamber board member because “we fundamentally disagree with the US Chamber of Commerce on the issue of climate change.”

Nike will remain a member, and try to convince the Chamber to change its mind, and give up on its pursuit of the EPA and global warming.

That’s pretty weak on Nike’s part, considering PG&E, as well as Exelon have already quit the Chamber over the same issue.

