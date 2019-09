Chamath Palihapitiya, a former top Facebook exec who has now started a superangel fund, finished 101st in the World Series of Poker.



Impressively, he won $54,851, or 5X his original stake. Bodes well for his new VC career.

(Via AllThingsD)

