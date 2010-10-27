Here's The Guy Running Facebook's Secret Phone Project In A Secret Building

Chamath Palihapitiya, who is supposedly running Facebook’s secret phone project.

We’ve heard a few more bits about Facebook’s secret phone project, which, as we reported last month, involves Facebook tinkering with Google’s Android software to make a more social mobile platform.Specifically, we’ve heard:



Facebook’s phone project is being conducted in a “secret” other building, not inside Facebook’s main headquarters in Palo Alto, Calif.

The executive in charge of Facebook’s phone project is Chamath Palihapitiya, who is Facebook’s VP of Growth, Mobile, and International.

Palihapitiya has been at Facebook since 2007, according to his LinkedIn profile. Before his current role at Facebook, he oversaw the Facebook Platform, and “built and initially scaled Facebook’s online advertising product,” according to his company bio. Before that, he was a VC at Mayfield Fund, and worked at AOL on the AIM team.

Facebook declined to comment.

