Layoffs Get Worse From September To October

Planned layoffs jumped 2% in October from September, according to Challenger, grey & Christmas.



At 37,986 planned layoffs, the number was down 31% from last year, but that’s hardly a surprise. Right now a lot of the focus is on the sequential action.

That being said, the connection between these sub-jobs reports (Challenger, ADP, etc.) and the big monthly report that’s coming on Friday is a bit tenuous.

