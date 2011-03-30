Private Sector Layoffs Plunge, While Government Job Cutting Hits Its Worst Level In A Year

Just out from Challenger (.pdf), the layoffs report for March…



Layoffs are clearly on the decline, but the bleeding at the public sector level continues to be ugly.

While government-sector job cuts rose to their highest level in 12 months, the pace of downsizing declined in March as employers announced plans to reduce payrolls by 41,528 jobs during the month, down 18 per cent from 50,702 job cuts announced in February.

The report on March job-cut announcements released Wednesday by global outplacement consultancy Challenger, grey & Christmas, Inc. revealed that March job cuts were down 39 per cent from a year ago, when employers announced 67,611 job cuts.

Here’s a look at the biggest cutting industries. Obviously government is far and away the leader:

