The Best Thing That Happened To My Startup Was Gaining Exposure Outside Of My Target Audience

Elizabeth Saunders is the founder and CEO of Real Life E®, which empowers people who are overwhelmed and frustrated to feel peaceful and confident through a Schedule Makeover(TM) process.



As internationally recognised time experts, Real Life E® coaches and trainers also help organisations increase employees’ productivity, satisfaction and work/life balance.

Elizabeth shares her experience.

The Challenge: As a woman business owner myself and a confidante to many others, I knew that many women business owners felt stressed out and overwhelmed.

Given this knowledge, I initially targeted the marketing of Schedule Makeover(TM) time coaching and training toward female entrepreneurs. Many women wanted to know about the services–and even cried about how stressed out they felt–but they rarely were willing to invest in themselves.

The Solution: Appearances on major blogs like lifehacker.com and iwillteachyoutoberich.com put my name in front of people outside of the women business owners market.

Soon men and women, employees and entrepreneurs, started reaching out to my company and signing up for our services.

The Aftermath: I’ve redirected the focus of Real Life E® from women business owners to knowledge workers with flexible schedules.

Now over half of our clients are men, and we’ve dramatically improved the peace and productivity of individuals in roles such as: remote sales people, project managers, professors, internal consultants, entrepreneurs and IT professionals.

The Lesson: Successful entrepreneurship comes down to a series of rapid experimentation. If something is not working, change it.

Also, pay attention to what people do, not what they say. Lots of people who “would love to buy your product or service”–but don’t–aren’t customers.

