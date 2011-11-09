HOUSE OF THE DAY: A $22 Million Chalet In Switzerland That's As Big As A Hotel

Meredith Galante
Chalet Zermatt Peak Switzerland

Photo: Courtesy of ChaletZermattPeak.com

A stunning home in of the most sought-after ski destinations in the Swiss alps, Chalet Zermatt Peak, is on sale for nearly $22 million (via LuxuryRealEstate.com). The five bedroom, five bathroom house is currently being used as a boutique hotel, complete with catered breakfasts, tea-times, and daily massages.

The home features a sauna, an open-plan kitchen, a library, gym, steam room, walk-in wine cellar and ski-room.

The master bedroom has a large, private indoor Jacuzzi and ensuite bathroom and dressing areas.

The home is perfectly nestled in between mountains

That view is a huge selling point

Check out the view at night

The stone adds a lot of character to the home's entrance

The long hallway down to the entrance

Upon entering, you see a couch and dim lights, providing a nice hotel entrance

The wine cellar is in the foyer

The living room has a floor to ceiling windows

The living space has a huge open floor plan

The dining area has a huge wall storage unit

There's an outdoor patio to enjoy the view better

The ceiling is part glass, perfect for stargazing

The view is not spared in the master bedroom

The room is partitioned off to create separate areas for dressing and sleeping

A cozy dressing area

Every room has a bathroom attached

The view of the pool

You'll have a private steam room and sauna

The indoor jacuzzi is a great place to relax

This house has every major amenity under the sun, even a gym!

