HOUSE OF THE DAY: A $22 Million Chalet In Switzerland That's As Big As A Hotel

Photo: Courtesy of ChaletZermattPeak.com

A stunning home in of the most sought-after ski destinations in the Swiss alps, Chalet Zermatt Peak, is on sale for nearly $22 million (via LuxuryRealEstate.com). The five bedroom, five bathroom house is currently being used as a boutique hotel, complete with catered breakfasts, tea-times, and daily massages.



The home features a sauna, an open-plan kitchen, a library, gym, steam room, walk-in wine cellar and ski-room.

The master bedroom has a large, private indoor Jacuzzi and ensuite bathroom and dressing areas.

