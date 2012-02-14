HOUSE OF THE DAY: This $46 Million Chalet In The French Alps Comes With Its Own Nightclub

Meredith Galante
Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s Realty

A home with impeccable details inside and out in the Alps of France is on sale for $45.9 million.The main chalet has five-double bedrooms, and is the crown jewel of the property. The apartment chalet contains three separate apartments—perfect for guests.

The club house has an indoor heated swimming pool, a solarium, a game room, a lavish bar and a private nightclub with an inlaid dance floor.

The living room is very opulent

The dining room reminds us of a ballroom

The house has many reflective surfaces

The master bedroom is fit for a king

We love the detail on the cabinets

The bathroom has his-and-her sinks

The highly-equipped fitness centre

This reminds us of a spaceship

The indoor pool is magnificent

There's quite a view outside

