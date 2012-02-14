HOUSE OF THE DAY: This $46 Million Chalet In The French Alps Comes With Its Own Nightclub

Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s Realty

A home with impeccable details inside and out in the Alps of France is on sale for $45.9 million.The main chalet has five-double bedrooms, and is the crown jewel of the property. The apartment chalet contains three separate apartments—perfect for guests.



The club house has an indoor heated swimming pool, a solarium, a game room, a lavish bar and a private nightclub with an inlaid dance floor.

