Prince's death inspired Chaka Khan to enter rehab for prescription drug abuse

Mark Von Holden/AP; Getty Chaka Khan says Prince’s death inspired her to enter rehab.

Singer Chaka Khan and her sister, Yvonne Stevens, have entered a drug rehabilation program to treat their addiction to prescription drugs, according to an Associated Press report.

The 63-year-old singer said she has been battling an addiction to fentanyl, the powerful opiod painkiller that claimed Prince’s life following an overdose on the drug in April.

Prince was a longtime friend of Khan’s, and she said his death has inspired her and her sister to seek treatment.

“The tragic death of Prince has had us both rethinking and reevaluating our lives and priorities,” Khan wrote in a statement to the AP. “We knew it was time to take action to save our lives.”

Khan went on to explain how her stint in rehab would force her to miss a number of scheduled performances in July.

“Unfortunately, I will miss concert appearances over the summer,” she wrote. “However, it’s vital that I put my health and well-being first. I know that I am disappointing some of my fans, but I also know they would want me to recover and be well and healthy.”

A representative for Khan confirmed on the singer’s Facebook page that Khan would “resume recording mid-July and commence all performances beginning August 1st and onward.”

Khan covered Prince’s “I Feel for You” in 1984 for one of the biggest hits of her career.

