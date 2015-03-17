Marcus Blackmore told his board he sold 150,000 shares of his stock to buy a yacht

Linette Lopez

If nothing else, maybe you’ve just got to appreciate this Australian chairman’s honesty.

Marcus Blackmore, chairman of Blackmores, a leading Australian vitamin and natural health company, told his board in a letter that he sold 150,000 shares of the company to “reduce his personal debt” and buy a yacht (h/t Bloomberg’s Matt Levine).

Blackmore stock sale letterTwitter, @matt_levine

The letter was dated March 13th. On March 12th, Blackmores’ stock looked like this…

Yacht money blackmore chartYahoo Finance

NOW WATCH: How The Secrets Of The Samurai Can Help You Achieve Laser-Focus

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.