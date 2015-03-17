Marcus Blackmore told his board he sold 150,000 shares of his stock to buy a yacht

If nothing else, maybe you’ve just got to appreciate this Australian chairman’s honesty.

Marcus Blackmore, chairman of Blackmores, a leading Australian vitamin and natural health company, told his board in a letter that he sold 150,000 shares of the company to “reduce his personal debt” and buy a yacht (h/t Bloomberg’s Matt Levine).

The letter was dated March 13th. On March 12th, Blackmores’ stock looked like this…

