Chairman Of TD Ameritrade Named Head Coach Of Virginia's UFL Team

Joe Moglia, the chairman of TD Ameritrade, was named head coach of the United Football League’s Virginia Destroyers.Moglia last coached football in 1983 at Dartmouth, where he won two Ivy League championships as a defensive coordinator.



Moglia also coached two high school teams and was inducted into two Sports Hall of Fames, according to his AMTD bio.

