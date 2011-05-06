Chairman of House Ways And Means Committee: GOP Medicare Plan DOA

Rep. David Camp (R-MI), chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, said today “he has no interest in bringing up House Republicans’ proposal to replace Medicare with subsidies for private insurance if it’s not going to pass the Senate,” The Hill reports.



When the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee says that he has “no interest” in bringing something up before his committee, that means it is officially dead until he declares it otherwise. Here’s more from The Hill:

“I’m not really interested in laying down more markers,” said Rep. Dave Camp (R-Mich.). “I’d rather have the committee working with the Senate and with the president to focus on savings and reforms that can be signed into law.”

Camp said he supports the Medicare overhaul put forward by Budget Committee Chairman Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) but that it appears to be going nowhere in the Democratic-controlled Senate.

Camp put the onus squarely on the White House and Democrats to start offering alternative proposals as part of the debt-ceiling negotiations.

“The debt limit should be coupled with specific savings, including from entitlement programs like Medicare,” Camp said. “And if Democrats don’t like a premium support model, that’s fine; but come to the table with something else. And not something that tinkers around the edges and buys the Medicare program another year or two.”

You can read the full report here.

