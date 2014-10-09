The Hong Kong Leader's Daughter Is Still Fighting Angry Protesters On Facebook

Facebook A mocking photo that was posted on a Facebook account linked to Chai Yan Leung.

Chai Yan Leung, the daughter of Hong Kong’s leader, CY Leung, appears to be battling on Facebook with protesters calling for her father’s removal.

Her apparent attacks on the digital critics she says are “obsessed” with her have provoked thousands of responses, alleged hacking attempts, and memes featuring her pictures.

The Facebook account linked to Leung briefly went offline earlier this month after a post about her taxpayer-funded “beautiful shoes and dresses and clutches” angered supporters of the protesters who have taken to the streets in Hong Kong. However, the page is now back online and includes new post where Leung seems to take aim at her detractors.

On Monday a note appeared on the page wherein Leung claimed a Twitter account identifying her was a fake. The account posted tweets describing pro-Chinese government activists who violently clashed with the protesters as “Daddy’s paid thugs.” On the Facebook page linked to Leung, she dismissed the Twitter page with the hashtag “#TiredOfFake Accounts.” Despite her evident annoyance, Leung indicated she liked that the Twitter page referred to her as “Princess CYL:”

The Facebook account linked to Leung includes a profile photo with the caption “Vain Princess Chai!”

Leung did not respond to a message to the Facebook account sent by Business Insider on Wednesday. Multiple Hong Kong media outlets have reported the page belongs to her. Her allegedly Facebook activity first made headlines earlier this year when a post on the account linked to her implied she cut her wrists. Her mother subsequently commented on the incident and seemed to confirm the authenticity of the Facebook account linked to Leung.

The post disavowing the “fake” Twitter page isn’t the first time Leung has battled her critics on Facebook. Her note about her “beautiful” possessions, which was posted on Sept. 30, attacked people she described as “bombarding me with messages.”

That note is no longer online, but there are at least six other posts from recent weeks where Leung criticised the protests and people she indicated are going after her on the internet. On Sept. 29 and 30 she posted a trio of notes indicating people were trying to “hack” into her social media accounts.

“IT’S SO FCKING ENTERTAINING and I’m laughing my arse off with my friends,” she wrote. “Should I be flattered that you’re all so obsessed with me??‪#‎SoFunny‬ ‪#‎PlsKeepItComing‬ ‪#‎MyEverydayEntertainment‬”

The posts on the Facebook account linked to Leung haven’t just gone after people who allegedly attacked her personally. She also seems to have used the page to take on a famous backer of the protesters.

On Sept. 28, Leung posted a note that appeared to criticise Chapman To, a well-known Chinese actor who has publicly expressed support for the protests. The note, which was in Cantonese, suggested To is at a low point in his career and looking for the spotlight. It ended with an English-language hashtag, “#SomePeopleAreKindaPathetic.” That post attracted over 4,000 responses, many of which apparently came from supporters of the protests. They included photos of Leung’s father pasted next to Hitler, memes made from Leung’s pictures, and images of Hong Kong police violently clashing with the protesters.

View some of the posts on the Facebook account linked to Leung below.

