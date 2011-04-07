Chael Sonnen & Michael Bisping rumoured TUF Coaches

How are you punished in the UFC for spitting at opposing corners and testing positive for PED? Well of course a head coaching spot on The Ultimate Fighter. Dave Meltzer reports that Michael Bisping and Chael Sonnen are being tapped to be The Ultimate Fighter Season 14 head coaches.



The news speaks volumes on many levels as to how seriously the UFC takes failed drug tests. In addition to getting popped for a failed drug test in his last fight, Chael Sonnen plead guilty to money laundering as part of a case involving mortgage fraud. To top it off he is accused of lying about a conversation with Nevada commission Executive Director Keith Kizer to the California State Athletic Commission (which was under oath). Rewarding Sonnen’s behaviour with one of the most visible spots in the UFC and arguably the biggest fight payoff of his career is almost sickening.

It doesn’t get much better for the man rumoured to oppose him. Michael Bisping was fined for spitting at his opponent’s corner immediately after his last fight. Not to mention, Bisping delivered a knee to a downed opponent which is illegal in the UFC. Bisping’s reward for his dastardly actions is the other most visible position in the UFC, the opposing head coach for The Ultimate Fighter season 14.

