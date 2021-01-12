Chadwick Boseman's widow made an emotional acceptance speech on the actor's behalf at the Gotham Awards

Sarah Morris/Getty Images Taylor Simone Ledward and Chadwick Boseman at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in January 2019.

Chadwick Boseman’s wife Simone Ledward led an emotional tribute to the actor at last night’s Gotham Awards.

Boseman was honoured with the prestigious Actor Tribute Award.

Ledward ended her emotional tribute by saying: “Chad, thank you. I love you. I am so proud of you. Keep shining your light on us. Thank you.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Chadwick Boseman’s widow Simone Ledward gave an emotional tribute to the late actor at last night’s virtual Gotham Awards â€” speaking publicly for the first time since the actor’s death.

Ledward delivered the moving tribute whilst accepting up the Actor Tribute Award, which was awarded to the “Black Panther” star.

Opening her speech, she said: “He is the most honest person I’d ever met. He actively searched for it, in himself, those around him, and the moment. The truth can be a very easy thing for the self to avoid. But if one does not live in truth, then it’s impossible to live life.”

She continued: “So it became how he lived his life, day in and day out. Imperfect but determined. He was blessed to live many lives within his concentrated one. He developed his understanding of what it meant to be the one, the none, and the all. ‘A vessel to be poured into and out of,’ he’d said.”

Chadwick Boseman’s widow cries as she accepts a Gotham award in his honor. “Chad, thank you,” says Simone Boseman. “Keep shining your light on us.” pic.twitter.com/jQidx0Yp6c — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) January 12, 2021

Ledward added that it was an honour to accept the award on her husband’s behalf and described the award as an “acknowledgment not only of his profound work but of his impact on this industry and this world.” As she became increasingly emotional she concluded the tribute by saying: “Chad, thank you. I love you. I am so proud of you. Keep shining your light on us. Thank you.”

Chadwick Boseman died in August 2020 after a private battle with colon cancer. He was 43. Boseman was, of course, best known for his performance as T’Challa in Marvel’s groundbreaking superhero movie “Black Panther.” But across his career, Boseman put in a number of acclaimed performances in popular films such as “42” where he portrayed the baseball great Jackie Robinson.

Earlier this week, Marvel Studios’ president Kevin Feige confirmed that the upcoming “Black Panther” sequel will not recast Boseman’s role or use computer-generated imagery to include the actor. Feige said that instead of trying to replace Boseman, “Black Panther 2” will instead delve deeper into the mythology of Black Panther’s home, Wakanda.

“Ryan Coogler is working very hard right now on the script with all the respect and love and genius that he has, which gives us great solace,” he said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.