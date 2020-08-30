Videos of Chadwick Boseman's moving tributes to Kobe Bryant are resurfacing on social media as fans grieve both legends

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Chadwick Boseman and Kobe Bryant at the Oscars in 2018 in Los Angeles.

Chadwick Boseman, the actor who played the lead role in “Black Panther,” died Friday at age 43 after battling colon cancer.

Boseman was diagnosed with cancer four years ago and never spoke publicly about it.

As fans mourn the death of Boseman, many are also remembering the collective grief felt toward the sudden loss of NBA star Kobe Bryant, who died in January in a helicopter crash.

Some fans are sharing old video clips and pictures that highlight moments of apparent camaraderie between Boseman and Bryant.

Some fans of Boseman and Bryant are commemorating the stars on social media with old video clips and pictures

One resurfaced video clip features Boseman’s words on Bryant, which he filmed as part of a tribute hosted by NBA and TNT in February.

Pop culture figures, including Boseman, were asked to re-create iconic pictures of the basketball star.

Chadwick Boseman's tribute to Kobe Bryant earlier this year ???? ???? pic.twitter.com/c3LHgtnnd4 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) August 29, 2020

In the video – which was shared via Bleacher Report’s YouTube channel in February – Boseman is seen spreading his arms to the side to mimic a famous photo of Bryant. The actor also spoke about the late basketball legend.

“Your life has meant so much to so many people,” Boseman said of Bryant. “I can’t even put into words how much, because I didn’t even know how much it meant. I knew I loved Kobe, but I didn’t know I loved him as much as I did.”

Bryant and Boseman were pictured together at the 90th Academy Awards in March 2018. In one picture, Bryant is seen embracing the “Black Panther” star.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Kobe Bryant hugs Chadwick Boseman at the Oscars in March 2018.

In a clip from a March episode of HBO’s “The Shop: Uninterrupted,” which has resurfaced in memory of the actor, Boseman recalled meeting Bryant before that very event in 2018.

Boseman said that he and the basketball star had talked about collaborating on a project.

“We were sitting in a party and talking about philosophies and poetry and guess who he was? He was like, ‘This is what I’m into right now as an artist. Not as a basketball player. This is what I’m doing right now as an artist,'” Bryant said of his interaction with Bryant in 2018.

Chadwick reflecting on Kobe and the conversation they had that made him respect Kobe’s mind. pic.twitter.com/6tt2AXzWmu — Brian (@_ValTown_) August 29, 2020

“We started talking about, ‘Yo, we should do something together,'” Boseman recalled. “He was applying the same type of focus that he’s applied that basketball, as a producer or director, whatever. He looked at me and I saw his eyes go in like he was meditating. He looked up to me and he said, ‘Two years.’ It’s like he saw the whole thing fall and he was like, ‘I need two years.'”

“I said to my fiancé, ‘He is who they say he is,'” Boseman said of Bryant in the HBO clip.

