Chadwick Boseman just made awards history by landing four SAG movie nominations

Netflix/Netflix Chadwick Boseman has two movies heavily involved in awards season this year: ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ and ‘Da 5 Bloods.’

Chadwick Boseman was nominated four times at this year’s SAG Awards – a record.

No actor has ever been nominated more than three times in the movie categories in one year.

Boseman was nominated for best actor and best supporting actor, plus two best ensemble bids.

Chadwick Boseman has made history by scoring a record-breaking four nominations in movie categories at the Screen Actors Guild Awards for his Netflix movies “Da 5 Bloods” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

Boseman, who died last April after a secret battle with colon cancer, was nominated for best supporting actor thanks to his role in Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods” and best actor for the Viola Davis-starring “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

Both films were also nominated for best ensemble (the SAG equivalent of best picture), which means Boseman scored a total of four nominations.

Although Jamie Foxx and Maggie Smith have both been nominated for four awards in one year, those nominations came across both the movie and TV categories so Boseman’s feat makes him stand alone.

In 2004, Foxx was nominated for best actor and best ensemble for “Ray,” supporting actor for “Collateral,” and best actor in a TV movie for “Redemption: The Stan Tookie Williams Story.” Foxx won just the best actor award for “Ray.”



Smith, meanwhile, was nominated four times in 2013, when she landed best actress in a drama series and best drama series nominations for “Downton Abbey,” plus nominations for best supporting actress and best ensemble for “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.” She won best ensemble for “Downton Abbey.”

Netflix/Fox Searchlight Pictures Scarlett Johansson was nominated three times last year for ‘Marriage Story’ and ‘Jojo Rabbit.’

The late actor may be first person to land four nominations for film categories, but 11 actors have been nominated three times across film categories in one year before â€” including Scarlett Johansson who was one of three to do it last year. The other two were Margot Robbie and Al Pacino.

Boseman will be up against Leslie Odom Jr. (“One Night in Miami”), Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”), Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”), and Jared Leto (“The Little Things”) in supporting actor.

In lead actor, he is up against Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”), Steven Yeun (“Minari”), Riz Ahmed (“The Sound of Metal”), and Gary Oldman (“Mank”).



The actor faces tough competition in the supporting category with Odom Jr. the likely favourite, but has a good shot at winning best actor for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” Meanwhile, both movies will be up against “Minari,” “One Night in Miami,” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

Boseman has won a SAG award before, when “Black Panther” picked up a best ensemble win on its way to scoring a best picture nomination at the Oscars in 2019.

The late actor is not the only actor who has recently been making records, however.

On Wednesday, Sacha Baron Cohen tied the record for most Golden Globe nominations in one year with three nods. He will face off against Boseman in the supporting actor categories at both the SAG Awards and the Golden Globes.

