Chadwick Boseman reportedly got married in secret before he died

Matt Sayles/AP Taylor Simone Ledward and Chadwick Boseman in January 2019 at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Chadwick Boseman, the actor who starred as the lead character in Marvel film “Black Panther,” died of colon cancer on Friday at age 43.

The actor was quiet about his personal life – he was diagnosed with cancer four years ago but did not speak publicly about it.

Boseman died at home in Los Angeles alongside his wife and family, according to a statement from his publicist.

He reportedly got engaged to his girlfriend, singer Taylor Simone Ledward, in October 2019, and the two were believed to have gotten married but kept the news private.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Chadwick Boseman, who played the lead role in “Black Panther,” died of colon cancer on Friday at age 43.

Boseman’s publicist confirmed the news with the Associated Press, saying that the actor died while with his wife and family in Los Angeles.

In the statement, Boseman’s family said that he was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago.

Boseman did not speak publicly about his cancer diagnosis and was known to keep quiet about his personal life, including his family.

In October 2019, Boseman got engaged to his girlfriend, singer Taylor Simone Ledward, according to Page Six. The two were pictured together at several events in 2019.

Boseman and Ledward were believed to have gotten married in secret in the months before the actor’s death, Page Six reported.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Taylor Simone Ledward and Chadwick Boseman on October 22, 2019, at a game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Boseman’s family referred to him as a “true fighter.”

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” his family said. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more – all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honour of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

Sarah Morris/Getty Images Taylor Simone Ledward and Chadwick Boseman attend the Screen Actors Guild Awards in January 2019.

The day of Boseman’s death coincided with the day that Major League Baseball commemorated legend Jackie Robinson. Boseman portrayed the baseball star in the 2013 film “42.”

Many of Boseman’s friends, fans, and former co-stars have shared powerful messages honouring his life, career, and contributions to the arts.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.