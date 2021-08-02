Lupita Nyong’o, Mark Ruffalo, and major Hollywood studios pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman on the one-year anniversary of his death

Lupita Nyong’o, from left, Chadwick Boseman, and Danai Gurira pose with the awards for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture for ‘Black Panther’ in the press room at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Hollywood is remembering Chadwick Boseman on the one-year anniversary of his death.

“I did not know that I could miss both his laughter and his silence in equal measure,” Lupita Nyong’o said.

The “Black Panther” star died of colon cancer at age 43.

A host of celebrities and Hollywood institutions are paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman on the one-year anniversary of his death.

The “Black Panther” star died of cancer at age 43. At the time of his death, his family said Boseman had been diagnosed with colon cancer four years earlier. The star never never spoke publicly about his illness.

On Saturday morning, Boseman’s “Black Panther” co-star Lupita Nyong’o posted a photo of the two on her Instagram.

“I did not know that I could miss both his laughter and his silence in equal measure. I do. I do… One year after his passing, the memory of @chadwickboseman remains this alive in me,” the caption said.

Actor Mark Ruffalo also paid tribute to the star on his Twitter account.

Kerry Washington thanked Boseman for “watching over us” in a tweet.

“Honoring our friend, our inspiration and our King, Chadwick Boseman,” tweeted Marvel Studios, the production house behind “Black Panther,” “Wakanda Forever,” and “Captain America: Civil War,” the film that first introduced Boseman’s T’Challa character.

Strong Black Lead, a sub-brand of Netflix that amplifies content targeted to the Black experience, celebrated Boseman’s cheerful smile.