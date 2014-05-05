This Is John McAfee's New Anti-Surveillance Private Messaging App

John McAfee is back in the news with the release of an app called Chadder.

It’s a product of Future Tense Central, McAfee’s security and privacy company. As it’s all about sending messages securely, the app presents itself a lot like Snapchat. Communications are routed through Chadder’s servers, which acts as a super-secure post office of sorts, tagging messages with a special key as they arrive before sending them off to the intended recipient.

The process ensures that your message arrives only on the intended recipient’s device and shields its contents from Chadder’s servers. Indeed, the app’s tagline is “Say what you want! We can’t see it anyway.”

Chadder is the latest in a long series of launches of anonymous social networks and private messaging apps like Secret, Whisper, Confide, and Wickr. Mark Cuban even has his own app in the category called Cyberdust. The trend seems to be that people no longer want to share everything they

This is a free app currently available for Android and Windows Phone. An iPhone app is coming soon.

Check out the below video for more:

