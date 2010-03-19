Chadbourne Bounces 11 Associates From Deferred To Denied

It may be about time for the unemployed associates from the jilted class of 2009 to band together in career therapy sessions. Associates Anonymous, perhaps?



Leading the charge can be the latest crew of casualties from Chadbourne.

According to a statement released to Above The Law, the 11 associates in the 28-person class of 2009 who were deferred until January were recently notified that their delayed job prospects are now null and void.

On the nice side of the deal, each of the newly unemployed was given $73,000 for his/her patience. On the not-so-nice side of the deal, they are now fully back on the market.

Chadbourne is not the first firm to swallow their pride and admit defeat. Among the other guilty parties: Arent Fox, Wildman Harrold, and Winstead. Their eyes for new associates were too big for their recession-maimed business to support, and that may not be evil, but it is unfortunate.

Take it one day at a time, would-be associates. It’s got to get better from here.

Read more at ATL.

