Chad Ochocinco Is Going To Pick A Fan In Boston To Live With For His First Weeks At The Patriots

Chad Ochocinco is headed to the New England Patriots, and he’s up to his usual stunts (via WEEI).The wideout said he’s going to live with a fan for the first few weeks he’s there to get acclimated to the area.



He only has two requirements:

“I’m not sure how many Boston fans I have, but I’m just going to pick someone. I’m not sure how it’s going to work, They have to have Internet and they have to have Xbox. That’s about it,” he said.

So if you have Internet and Xbox, and you live in Boston, give Ochocinco a call.

