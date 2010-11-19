Chad Ochocinco's "MadChad" Game Tops The iTunes App Store

Photo: Apple

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad Ochocinco partnered with Rock Software to release MadChad, an iOS game available for download today.As a matter of fact, it’s currently the most purchased paid app in iTunes.



That further cements Ochocinco’s status as the most web-friendly athlete. Just check his Twitter account for further proof.

