Chad Ochocinco Just Solved A Robbery On Twitter

In a bizarre sequence of events, thieves smashed a window of Chad Ochocinco’s car this morning but only got away with a Starbucks card.



Initially, the New England wide receiver thought they’d taken everything. But through the power of Twitter, Ochocinco stumbled upon a loyal fan who found his abandoned wallet, and all that was missing was the coffee card.

Here’s how it went down.

First, Ocho discovered a gaping hole in his Escalade, tweeting, “This is total bull droppings… they broke in my Escalade rent a car.. they took my f**king Starbucks cards..”

Then he tweeted out a strange video to his 3.4 million followers titled, “The Thieves Will See This,” where he detailed what was taken: his credit cards, ID, wallet, iPod, and Gold Starbucks card valued at $220.

“Credit cards can be cancelled, I’m not trippin’,” he said. “What I’m pissed about is these motherf**ckers took my Starbucks card. Not just any Starbucks card, I earned the Gold card.”

But then, out of the clear blue sky, someone tweeted him that they found it:

Ocho was instructed to contact her mother:

And now look how happy he is (besides the Starbucks thing):

Did the robbers see his tweets and get scared?

Chad has a theory for why they left the credit cards:

See, having a ridiculous name has its uses.

Now the girl and her mum who found the wallet is getting a reward, it seems:

All that’s left is finding the thieves and recovering the Starbucks card.

