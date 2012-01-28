Chad Ochocinco Says Playing For The Patriots Has Been 'Humbling'

NFL.com



Chad Ochocinco’s time with the New England Patriots has been surprisingly quiet so far.Despite the prolific offensive numbers the Pats put up every week, Ochocinco has been no more than a minor contributor to this year’s Super Bowl squad, but he says he’s OK with that (via Pro Football Talk).

“This had been one of the most humbling experiences I’ve ever been in,” he said Thursday as he prepared for the Feb. 5 game against the New York Giants. “This is one of the first times I’ve been about doing exactly what everyone told me to do. It wasn’t about the numbers. It wasn’t about money. It wasn’t about me.”

Does he regret the trade-off?

“No!” he said with an expletive and a smile, “because I’ve done the other thing over and over.”

Ochocinco also says he’s very surprised with his own behaviour throughout the entire ordeal, one that’s seen his numbers drop significantly with defenses looking at him as more of an afterthought.

“I handled myself with the utmost professionalism,” Ochocinco said. “I busted my (butt), didn’t pout — that’s what I do: ‘Give me the rock!’ But I didn’t do what people thought I would do. Even I thought I was going to do it.”

