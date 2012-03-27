Chad Ochocinco Is Taking A $2 Million Pay Cut to Stay With The Patriots

Photo: @ochocinco

Chad Ochocinco was set to make $3 million from the Patriots this year, but ESPN reported that his contract has been “restructured.Ochocinco will remain with the Patriots for the 2012-2013 season, but he’ll only make $1 million, according to Adam Schefter.



In his first season with the Patriots, Ochocinco only had 15 receptions for 276 yards, and just one touchdown.

