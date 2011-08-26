Chad Ochocinco Wants To Pay The $20,000 Fine A Player Got For Hitting Him

NFL.com



Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Mason Foster was fined $20,000 by the NFL for the monstrous hit he laid on Chad Ochocinco last week.Now, Ochocinco is offering to pick up Foster’s tab.

The wide receiver tweeted, “Dad no disrespect but I don’t agree with @mason_foster fine n I’ll be reimbursing him personally.Please feel free to contact me.”

And by “dad” he means NFL commish Roger Goodell.

The NFL has already come out and said that Ochocinco is prohibited from paying Foster’s fine in any way.

So all of this is ultimately moot.

