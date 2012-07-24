Chad Ochocinco Legally Changes His Name Back To Chad Johnson

Photo: YouTube

The wide receiver formerly known as Chad Ochocinco appeared in court today to legally change his name back to Chad Johnson before he starts the NFL season with the Miami Dolphins.Johnson, who became Ochocinco in 2008, announced earlier this year he’d be going back to Johnson after his new marriage to actress Evelyn Lozada.



What’s in a name? Chad @Ochocinco was in Broward courthouse today for 8:45 am hearing to legally change back to Chad Johnson. It cost $401. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) July 23, 2012

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.