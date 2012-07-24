Chad Ochocinco Legally Changes His Name Back To Chad Johnson

Nicholas Schwartz
Chad Ochocinco

Photo: YouTube

The wide receiver formerly known as Chad Ochocinco appeared in court today to legally change his name back to Chad Johnson before he starts the NFL season with the Miami Dolphins.Johnson, who became Ochocinco in 2008, announced earlier this year he’d be going back to Johnson after his new marriage to actress Evelyn Lozada.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.